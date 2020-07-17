Accessibility links
Michaela Coel: From 'Black Mirror' to HBO's 'I May Destroy You'' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam revisits his 2019 conversation with actress and writer Michaela Coel, who is the star and creator of the new critically acclaimed show, I May Destroy You. Before that show, Coel made waves in the hit British sitcom Chewing Gum. Her work as the creator, writer, and lead actress on the show earned her a BAFTA. She tells Sam about the emotional transparency that comes from shaving her head and how she once embraced the Pentecostal faith. They also bond over their feelings about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.
'I May Destroy You' Star Michaela Coel

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Michaela Coel plays Arabella in the HBO series I May Destroy You. Natalie Seery/HBO hide caption

Michaela Coel plays Arabella in the HBO series I May Destroy You.

Actress and writer Michaela Coel first got the idea for her hit British sitcom Chewing Gum while at drama school. Her later work as the creator, writer, and lead actress on the show earned her a BAFTA.

Now, she's making waves in the U.S. for her starring role in the critically acclaimed show I May Destroy You. Coel created the show, and it is loosely based on her own experience with sexual assault.

In this encore conversation, Coel talks to Sam about the emotional transparency that comes from shaving her head on and off-screen and how she once embraced the Pentecostal faith. They also bond over their feelings about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

This episode was produced and edited by Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West.