'I May Destroy You' Star Michaela Coel

Enlarge this image toggle caption Natalie Seery/HBO Natalie Seery/HBO

Actress and writer Michaela Coel first got the idea for her hit British sitcom Chewing Gum while at drama school. Her later work as the creator, writer, and lead actress on the show earned her a BAFTA.

Now, she's making waves in the U.S. for her starring role in the critically acclaimed show I May Destroy You. Coel created the show, and it is loosely based on her own experience with sexual assault.

In this encore conversation, Coel talks to Sam about the emotional transparency that comes from shaving her head on and off-screen and how she once embraced the Pentecostal faith. They also bond over their feelings about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

This episode was produced and edited by Anjuli Sastry and Jinae West.