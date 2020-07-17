Getting Out Of Prison Sooner

For decades, Democrats and Republicans competed to be tougher on crime. And few places were "tougher" than Republican-dominated Oklahoma. But that's changing. Politicians across the U.S. are starting to re-examine — and to some extent, reverse — how they think about long sentences and prisons. It all might be about morals ... but it's definitely about money.

Today on the show, we go to Oklahoma, to watch a state change its mind about prison sentences.

