New COVID-19 Data Reporting Rule Sparks Confusion At Hospitals The Trump Administration has states and hospitals scrambling with a new rule that makes them bypass the CDC and send their coronavirus data to directly to the department of Health and Human Services.

New COVID-19 Data Reporting Rule Sparks Confusion At Hospitals Health New COVID-19 Data Reporting Rule Sparks Confusion At Hospitals New COVID-19 Data Reporting Rule Sparks Confusion At Hospitals Audio will be available later today. The Trump Administration has states and hospitals scrambling with a new rule that makes them bypass the CDC and send their coronavirus data to directly to the department of Health and Human Services. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor