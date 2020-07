How Medical Professionals Can Fix Opioid Overprescribing A rise in drug overdose deaths is putting doctors and dentists back under scrutiny for ignoring federal safety guidelines. Simple solutions could include prescribing weaker opioids or fewer pills.

