Florida Woman Takes Job At Memory Care Facility To See Husband During Pandemic NPR's Scott Simon talks to Mary Daniel of Jacksonville, FL about becoming a dishwasher for a memory care facility. It allows her to spend time with her husband as family visits have been restricted.

