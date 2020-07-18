Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Demi, some chlamydia news - that's not just a phrase...

AMY DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...You never want to hear your doctor say.

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The New York Times reports that an outbreak of the STD among whom might hold the key to creating a vaccine?

DEMI ADEJUYIGBE: "Jersey Shore" contestants.

SAGAL: No, they're beyond our help.

ADEJUYIGBE: An outbreak of chlamydia amongst koalas?

SAGAL: Yes. Yes, Demi...

DICKINSON: What?

SAGAL: ...Koalas.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He knew.

ADEJUYIGBE: I hang with koalas. They're freaks.

SAGAL: They're freaks. They're nuts. In an article that contains the sentences, quote, "oysters get herpes, rabbits get syphilis and dolphins get genital warts" and the phrase, quote, "chlamydia connects us all..."

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...The Times reports that studying chlamydia in koalas could help find a vaccine for humans. Scientists say chlamydia is common among koalas due to their genetic makeup and slutty personalities.

ADEJUYIGBE: (Laughter).

ALONZO BODDEN: I want to know who the hell's worried about chlamydia right now? Have they heard? We've got...

ADEJUYIGBE: Koalas.

BODDEN: ...A bigger problem going on (laughter).

SAGAL: Well, but this is in Australia. They're doing the research in Australia, where they've more or less handled it. So, of course, they can move on to happier topics like koala chlamydia - which, by the way, sounds like the beginning of a spell from Harry Potter - koala chlamydia.

BODDEN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: By the way, in Australia, researchers rely on the U.S. for chlamydia data because, quote, "America is the great center for chlamydia," unquote.

DICKINSON: We are the greatest.

BODDEN: Once more, we are great again.

DICKINSON: (Laughter).

SAGAL: America first - in chlamydia.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SUPER FREAK")

RICK JAMES: (Singing) She's a very kinky girl - the kind you don't take home to mother. She will...

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists teach Shamu some new tricks in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.