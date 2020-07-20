Dog Has A Fondness For The Porch At Family's Previous Residence

A yellow lab traveled 60 miles to her family's old house in Lawson, Mo., — they had moved out in 2018. The new residents came home to find Cleo on the porch. She's been reunited with her family.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sometimes all you want is a familiar front porch. Maybe that's what was going through the mind of a yellow Lab named Cleo, when she traveled 60 miles to her family's old house in Lawson, Mo. They moved out in 2018. The new residents recently came home to find Cleo lounging on the porch. She's since been reunited with her family at their current address. No one knows how she traveled though 60 miles, but it must be a really great front porch.

