Professor Criticizes Book, 'White Fragility,' As Dehumanizing To Black People NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Columbia University professor John McWhorter about White Fragility. In a piece for The Atlantic, he says the book aims to combat racism but talks down to Black people.

