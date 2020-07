Documentary Honors Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to actress and producer Erika Alexander about the new film — John Lewis: Good Trouble — about the civil rights legacy of the late Georgia congressman. He died last week.

