Billy Joel Says Discarded Piano Is 'Perfectly Good'

Five-time Grammy winner Billy Joel recently saw a piano left on a sidewalk in Long Island, and just had to stop to tickle the ivories. He said it would be a shame to throw it away.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Billy Joel is known as the piano man, so it's probably no surprise that when the five-time Grammy-winner recently saw a discarded piano on a sidewalk in Long Island, he just had to stop and tickle the ivories.

GREENE: Billy Joel declared the piano, quote, "perfectly good," and he said it would be just a shame to throw it out.

