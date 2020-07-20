Remembering Rep. John Lewis : Fresh Air The towering civil rights leader John Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Lewis grew up the son of sharecroppers and later became an associate of Martin Luther King Jr. He co-led the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Ala., which turned violent when state troopers beat and tear gassed the peaceful protestors. The protest became known as "Bloody Sunday." He spoke with Terry Gross in 2009. We'll also hear from the first Black lawyer in Selma, J.L. Chestnut, who shares his memories of Bloody Sunday.



Remembering Rep. John Lewis Listen · 47:07 47:07 Remembering Rep. John Lewis 47:07 Fresh Air Remembering Rep. John Lewis Remembering Rep. John Lewis Listen · 47:07 47:07 The towering civil rights leader John Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Lewis grew up the son of sharecroppers and later became an associate of Martin Luther King Jr. He co-led the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Ala., which turned violent when state troopers beat and tear gassed the peaceful protestors. The protest became known as "Bloody Sunday." He spoke with Terry Gross in 2009. We'll also hear from the first Black lawyer in Selma, J.L. Chestnut, who shares his memories of Bloody Sunday.



Maureen Corrigan reviews Emma Donoghue's new novel about the flu pandemic of 1918, 'The Pull of the Stars.'