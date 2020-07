Bug Hunt: Fuzzy Reddish Nonflying Ant That Is Actually A Wasp NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has been passing the time in part by looking for bugs with his two kids. Recently, they came across an ant that was actually a wasp that leads a relatively solitary life.

Bug Hunt: Fuzzy Reddish Nonflying Ant That Is Actually A Wasp

NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has been passing the time in part by looking for bugs with his two kids. Recently, they came across an ant that was actually a wasp that leads a relatively solitary life.