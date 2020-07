North Carolina Couple Sews Transparent Masks To Help People With Hearing Loss Face masks may be a public health essential, but they come with some social downsides. They can be especially challenging for people with hearing loss, and one couple has come up with a solution.

North Carolina Couple Sews Transparent Masks To Help People With Hearing Loss National North Carolina Couple Sews Transparent Masks To Help People With Hearing Loss North Carolina Couple Sews Transparent Masks To Help People With Hearing Loss Audio will be available later today. Face masks may be a public health essential, but they come with some social downsides. They can be especially challenging for people with hearing loss, and one couple has come up with a solution. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor