BONUS: The Kerner Commission

Enlarge this image Underwood Archives/Getty Images Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Since the killing of George Floyd, protests against police brutality and structural racism have swept the nation and the world. Maybe the closest parallel to what's happening today is the so-called "Long Hot Summer" of 1967, when the culmination of mid-1960s racial unrest swept through more than 150 American cities. In response to these uprisings, President Lyndon B. Johnson created a commission to answer three questions: What happened to cause the protests? Why did they happen? And what should be done?

On today's show — adapted from an episode made by our friends at NPR's Throughline — an American President attempts to address police brutality. And we learn why the resulting report sold over a million copies, and how the ghost of that report still haunts America today.

