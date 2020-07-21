The Trump Administration Is Making It More Difficult To Seek Asylum. Is That Legal?

"Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution," according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. That declaration was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, and the United States was one of many countries that supported it.



But 70 years later, we are again in the middle of a heated political battle over who gets to claim asylum in the United States.

During his time in office, President Trump has consistently targeted the asylum system.

Nearly 43,000 asylum seekers, including unaccompanied children, have been turned back at the southern border since March.

Who deserves asylum in the United States? And how do they get it?

We spoke with Molly O'Toole, immigration reporter for The Los Angeles Times, Claudia Cubas, litigation director at the Capital Area Immigrants' Rights Coalition and John Eastman, constitutional law scholar and professor at Chapman University in California about it.

