Trump Warns Coronavirus Crisis Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better Returning to the White House briefing room, President Trump took a more serious tone in talking about the coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Trump Warns Coronavirus Crisis Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better Politics Trump Warns Coronavirus Crisis Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better Trump Warns Coronavirus Crisis Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better Audio will be available later today. Returning to the White House briefing room, President Trump took a more serious tone in talking about the coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor