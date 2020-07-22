1A Across America: Are We Prepared For The November Election?

We're 103 days from the November election. But are we ready?

States without mail-in voting have been trying to play catch up. Others say they're maintaining in-person voting, but in places that facilitate social distancing, like empty sporting arenas.

The primaries have already involved hours-long lines and voting machine meltdowns. Will we see the same in November?

Jessica Huseman, elections reporter for ProPublica, Secretary John Merrill, Alabama Secretary of State and Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia talked about it with us.

