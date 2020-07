State Department's Inspector General Probes The U.S. Ambassador To Britain The U.S. ambassador to the U.K. allegedly made sexist and racist remarks. He also told colleagues President Trump asked him to help get the British Open golf tournament at one of Trump's resorts.

State Department's Inspector General Probes The U.S. Ambassador To Britain National State Department's Inspector General Probes The U.S. Ambassador To Britain State Department's Inspector General Probes The U.S. Ambassador To Britain Audio will be available later today. The U.S. ambassador to the U.K. allegedly made sexist and racist remarks. He also told colleagues President Trump asked him to help get the British Open golf tournament at one of Trump's resorts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor