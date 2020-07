Idaho Is Among The Most Likely To See Hospitals Reach Their Capacity Idaho coronavirus case numbers have been steadily rising since mid-June. Hospitals are concerned — the state is among the most likely to face hospital capacity issues, according to an NPR analysis.

Idaho Is Among The Most Likely To See Hospitals Reach Their Capacity National Idaho Is Among The Most Likely To See Hospitals Reach Their Capacity Idaho Is Among The Most Likely To See Hospitals Reach Their Capacity Audio will be available later today. Idaho coronavirus case numbers have been steadily rising since mid-June. Hospitals are concerned — the state is among the most likely to face hospital capacity issues, according to an NPR analysis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor