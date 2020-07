Animals At BioPark Zoo In Albuqurque Sell Art During Lockdown Biopark Zoo closed because of the pandemic. Employees there decided to raise money through The Art Gone Wild project, where people can buy "knock-off" artwork painted by the animals.

Biopark Zoo closed because of the pandemic. Employees there decided to raise money through The Art Gone Wild project, where people can buy "knock-off" artwork painted by the animals.