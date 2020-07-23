How I Built Resilience: Jeremy Zimmer of United Talent Agency

With live events canceled and sound stages shuttered, the entertainment industry has to look for new ways to create content while cutting costs.

Guy talks with Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of United Talent Agency, about how the industry is trying to meet the demands of the moment.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.