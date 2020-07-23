#2030: Additive Placebo Syndrome : Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Bob's friend swears his Passat is getting an extra mile per gallon since he disabled the daytime running lights. Is this possible, or is he working overtime to believe it's happening? Elsewhere, Harmony stands accused of smashing her sister's car by taking her foot off the brake, but swears her foot never left the pedal; Bruce's son's Town Car needs a paint job but it will cost more than the car is worth; and Gina's husband is taking the fun out of his mid-life crisis convertible by being a little too careful—he's cleaning bugs off the windshield, while he's driving. Is Gina being too much of a nag trying to get him to stop, or are those dope slaps she's administering well earned? All this, plus the definitive explanation of Male Answer Syndrome and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

