Honoring The Legacy Of Civil Rights Icons C.T. Vivian And John Lewis

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elijah Nouvelage/Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Elijah Nouvelage/Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

America recently lost two civil rights giants in the span of 24 hours.

Representative John Lewis and the Reverend C.T. Vivian led the way in the 1960s. They practiced nonviolence, even in the face of angry mobs and beatings by police. Their movement pushed America forward—one march, freedom ride, and demonstration at a time. That movement lives on now in Black Lives Matter.

We wanted to make space for all of you to remember and honor the lives of those who were on the frontlines for change—and we want to talk about where the movement for racial justice stands today.

Bernard Lafayette Jr., longtime civil rights leader and activist, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist, educator and founder of Love and Power, member of President Barack Obama's policing task force and Jarrell Jordan, political science major at Morehouse College and former White House ambassador for HBCUs, joined us to talk about all of that and more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.