Airlines Are Bracing For Potential Layoffs As Federal Payroll Aid To Expire Soon Airlines report huge losses during the pandemic despite a brief summer uptick in travel. The federal payroll aid is about to run out, and tens of thousands of airline employees may lose their jobs.

Airlines Are Bracing For Potential Layoffs As Federal Payroll Aid To Expire Soon Business Airlines Are Bracing For Potential Layoffs As Federal Payroll Aid To Expire Soon Airlines Are Bracing For Potential Layoffs As Federal Payroll Aid To Expire Soon Audio will be available later today. Airlines report huge losses during the pandemic despite a brief summer uptick in travel. The federal payroll aid is about to run out, and tens of thousands of airline employees may lose their jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor