Critics Say Changes To USPS May Completely Transform The Post Office A new postmaster general took command at the U.S. Postal Service in June and is already implementing changes that critics say may convert the post office from a public service to a delivery business.

Critics Say Changes To USPS May Completely Transform The Post Office National Critics Say Changes To USPS May Completely Transform The Post Office Critics Say Changes To USPS May Completely Transform The Post Office Audio will be available later today. A new postmaster general took command at the U.S. Postal Service in June and is already implementing changes that critics say may convert the post office from a public service to a delivery business. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor