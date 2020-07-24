Siamak Hariri: How Do You Create A Sacred Space?

To design the Bahá'í Temple of South America, architect Siamak Hariri had to reimagine what a sacred space looks like. He found his answer and design in illumination.

About Siamak Hariri

Siamak Hariri is a founding partner of Hariri Pontarini Architects, a 130-person practice based in Toronto. The firm's portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized buildings has earned several awards.

In the fall of 2016, Hariri completed a project he began in 2003, the Bahá'í Temple of South American. Located in Santiago, Chile, it is the last of the Bahá'í continental temples.

Born in Germany, Hariri holds degrees from the University of Waterloo and Yale University, where he completed a Master of Architecture. He has also taught at the Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design at the University of Toronto.