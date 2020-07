Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Movement To Rethink Incarceration For decades, Democrats and Republicans competed to be toughest on crime. But that's changing. NPR's Planet Money podcast explores the changing views on prisons in Oklahoma.

Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Movement To Rethink Incarceration Law Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Movement To Rethink Incarceration Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Movement To Rethink Incarceration Audio will be available later today. For decades, Democrats and Republicans competed to be toughest on crime. But that's changing. NPR's Planet Money podcast explores the changing views on prisons in Oklahoma. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor