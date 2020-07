Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney made a vow to share their winnings if one of them ever won the lottery. That was in 1992. When Cook won $22 million dollars, he kept his promise to Feeney.

Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot Games & Humor Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot Friends Keep 1992 Promise To Share Lottery Jackpot Audio will be available later today. Tom Cook and Joseph Feeney made a vow to share their winnings if one of them ever won the lottery. That was in 1992. When Cook won $22 million dollars, he kept his promise to Feeney. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor