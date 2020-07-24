Accessibility links
The Laundress: Lindsey Boyd : How I Built This with Guy Raz In the late 1990s, while working in high-end fashion in NYC, Lindsey Boyd came to despise the weekly ritual of dry-cleaning; not only was it expensive, but it often did damage to her clothes. So she and college friend Gwen Whiting studied up on the science of dirty laundry to create The Laundress: a line of eco-friendly detergents gentle enough to be used at home on "dry-clean only" items like cashmere and silk. For years, the company operated on credit cards and faced hurdles like snoozing investors and counterfeiters. But The Laundress grew a loyal following, and in 2019, it was sold to Unilever for a reported $100 million.
The Laundress: Lindsey Boyd

Listen · 1:08:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/895050113/895109397" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lindsey Boyd is co-founder of The Laundress
Maren Bruin for NPR
Maren Bruin for NPR
