Remembering Foreign Correspondent Christopher Dickey : Fresh Air In a career spanning four decades, Dickey authored seven books and reported from more than 40 countries, often covering war, conflict and espionage. He died July 16 at 68. Dickey spoke with Terry Gross in 1998 and 2002.



Also, Justin Chang reviews two new thriller movies about terrors within the home: 'Relic' and 'Amulet.'