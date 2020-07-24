Best Of: Michaela Coel / Justice & Faith For The Wrongly Convicted : Fresh Air In the HBO series 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel plays Arabella, a writer in London who goes to a bar and is drugged and sexually assaulted. She then has to piece together what happened to her. The series, which Coel wrote, directed and stars in, explores issues of sexuality and consent. She talks about how she drew on personal experience.



John Powers reviews Zadie Smith's new collection of essays, 'Intimations,' written during the pandemic and completed after George Floyd's murder.



Jim McCloskey, a lay minister, has devoted the past 40 years of his life to seeking justice and exoneration for men and women on death row or serving life sentences for crimes they didn't commit. His memoir is 'When Truth is All You Have.'

Best Of: Michaela Coel / Justice & Faith For The Wrongly Convicted Listen · 50:33 50:33 Best Of: Michaela Coel / Justice & Faith For The Wrongly Convicted 50:33 Fresh Air Best Of: Michaela Coel / Justice & Faith For The Wrongly Convicted Best Of: Michaela Coel / Justice & Faith For The Wrongly Convicted Listen · 50:33 50:33 In the HBO series 'I May Destroy You,' Michaela Coel plays Arabella, a writer in London who goes to a bar and is drugged and sexually assaulted. She then has to piece together what happened to her. The series, which Coel wrote, directed and stars in, explores issues of sexuality and consent. She talks about how she drew on personal experience.



John Powers reviews Zadie Smith's new collection of essays, 'Intimations,' written during the pandemic and completed after George Floyd's murder.



Jim McCloskey, a lay minister, has devoted the past 40 years of his life to seeking justice and exoneration for men and women on death row or serving life sentences for crimes they didn't commit. His memoir is 'When Truth is All You Have.' NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor