Accessibility links
Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition : Planet Money Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition We check in on the people we've met and stories we've covered since this whole thing started. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition

Listen · 25:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/895184556/895199216" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition

Planet Money

Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition

Rest of the Story, Pandemic Edition

Listen · 25:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/895184556/895199216" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

It feels like a decade has passed since our offices shut down in March. That's when we started to grasp the gravity of the pandemic. Since then, we've put out shows on every aspect of how COVID-19 is changing our economy. On the small business fallout. On the race to make ventilators, and to procure masks. On overfilled hospitals, and underpaid grocery store workers.

On today's show, we check in with some of the people we've met along the way.

Music: "Ibiza Pool Party," "Homestead," "Nova Zembla," "Dynamo," "Pyramid Thoughts," "Coming Back To Haunt You," and "Going Nowhere."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Newsletters. Everyone's doing them. Including us.