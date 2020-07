Uninsured Day Care Workers At Risk During The Pandemic The coronavirus has hit many day care centers across the country hard. It threatens a vulnerable workforce of mostly low-paid women who often don't have health insurance.

Uninsured Day Care Workers At Risk During The Pandemic National Uninsured Day Care Workers At Risk During The Pandemic Uninsured Day Care Workers At Risk During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The coronavirus has hit many day care centers across the country hard. It threatens a vulnerable workforce of mostly low-paid women who often don't have health insurance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor