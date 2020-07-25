Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Michaela Coel; Advocating For The Wrongly Convicted I May Destroy You let Coel explore dangerous areas in a safe place. John Powers reviews Zadie Smith's Intimations. Jim McCloskey of Centurion Ministries talks about faith and justice.
Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
Arabella (Michaela Coel) attends a support meeting with other survivors of sexual assault on HBO's I May Destroy You. Coel, the show's creator, writer, director and star, based the series on a personal experience. HBO hide caption

Arabella (Michaela Coel) attends a support meeting with other survivors of sexual assault on HBO's I May Destroy You. Coel, the show's creator, writer, director and star, based the series on a personal experience.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'I May Destroy You' Let Michaela Coel Explore Dangerous Areas In A Safe Place: In the HBO drama, a young woman is drugged and sexually assaulted — and then must piece together what happened to her. Coel wrote, directed and stars in the show, which is based on her own experience.

Zadie Smith Hopscotches From The Personal To The Political In 'Intimations': Smith began Intimations: Six Essays at the onset of the pandemic and finished it shortly after George Floyd's killing. Although only 100 pages, there's something worth quoting on virtually every page.

An Advocate For The Wrongly Convicted Reflects On Faith, Justice And Innocence: "I saw firsthand how police and prosecutors manipulate evidence, coerce witnesses into giving false testimony," says Jim McCloskey of Centurion Ministries. His memoir is When Truth is All You Have.

