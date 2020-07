Portland Protests Continue For 59th Consecutive Day In Portland, a federal judge has denied a request by the state of Oregon to halt federal police activity. The decision comes as Trump is reportedly mulling sending more federal agents to other cities.

Portland Protests Continue For 59th Consecutive Day Race Portland Protests Continue For 59th Consecutive Day Portland Protests Continue For 59th Consecutive Day Audio will be available later today. In Portland, a federal judge has denied a request by the state of Oregon to halt federal police activity. The decision comes as Trump is reportedly mulling sending more federal agents to other cities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor