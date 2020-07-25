Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Hey, right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Dulce, lockdown has affected all of us in different ways. According to a new study, 14% of men say they've grown attracted in a romantic way to what?

DULCE SLOAN: Body hair.

SAGAL: No. And I think we'd have to be locked up for even longer for that to happen.

JESSI KLEIN: Damn it.

(LAUGHTER)

SLOAN: Can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Yeah. It is a wonderful companion. If you ask her for anything, she orders it from Amazon. If you share your secrets with her, she just tells Amazon.

SLOAN: An Alexa.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes, Dulce - their Alexa. Now, researchers speculate that the rise in men falling for their smart devices is likely, of course, due to the forced isolation of the pandemic. Plus, it's nice to have a partner who takes an active interest in you, constantly asks you interested questions like, I'm sorry, I didn't catch that. Can you repeat it?

KLEIN: What?

PETER GROSZ: Yes. That has never happened in most marriages.

SAGAL: No. No. It's...

GROSZ: What? I forgot what you were saying because I wasn't listening.

SLOAN: I'm out here single trying to catch me a husband, and these (unintelligible) are sitting there falling in love with speakers. The hell is you saying, dawg?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: You've got to change your name to Alexa.

SLOAN: Listen - may - I bet you if you make me the Alexa voice and see how many of these fools show up.

(LAUGHTER)

SLOAN: Alexa, what's the temperature? The same time it was yesterday.

(LAUGHTER)

SLOAN: Get a girlfriend. The hell is wrong with you?

SAGAL: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COULD IT BE I'M FALLING IN LOVE")

THE SPINNERS: (Singing) Could it be I'm falling in love with you baby?

AUTOMATED VOICE: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COULD IT BE I'M FALLING IN LOVE")

THE SPINNERS: (Singing) Could it be I'm falling in love?

AUTOMATED VOICE: I'm falling in love with you, too.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COULD IT BE I'M FALLING IN LOVE")

AUTOMATED VOICE: (Singing) Could it be I'm falling in love?

AUTOMATED VOICE: Kiss me, you fool.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COULD IT BE I'M FALLING IN LOVE")

THE SPINNERS: (Singing) With you, with you...

SAGAL: Coming up, practice safe everything in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

