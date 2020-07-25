Predictions

Our panelists predict what five words will appear on their cognitive assessment.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the five words on the test you take to prove that you are not suffering from dementia? Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: Xanax, Zoloft, tequila. Vote November 3.

SAGAL: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Well, judging by Trump's answers, it's five things that are around you at all times. So it'll be wife, dog, son, no, pants.

SAGAL: And Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: Sir, finna, what you, conscious and conscience, as I have a hard time saying those words.

SAGAL: (Laughter).

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Peter Grosz and a wonderful welcome to Dulce Sloan. It was great to have you. Great job, Dulce.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SLOAN: Thank you.

SAGAL: And thanks to everybody out there for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Yes, another week in the books. You think you can do another one? Yes, we can. We'll see you next week.

SLOAN: Bye.

SAGAL: This is NPR.

