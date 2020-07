Do Elected Sheriffs Have Outsized Power In The U.S.? NPR's Michel Martin speaks with researcher Brenda Choresi Carter and Supervisor Koran Saines of Loudon County, Va., about the role of elected sheriffs in local law enforcement.

Do Elected Sheriffs Have Outsized Power In The U.S.? Law Do Elected Sheriffs Have Outsized Power In The U.S.? Do Elected Sheriffs Have Outsized Power In The U.S.? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with researcher Brenda Choresi Carter and Supervisor Koran Saines of Loudon County, Va., about the role of elected sheriffs in local law enforcement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor