Lottery Winner In Jamaica Avoids The Spotlight Dressed As Darth Vader

The man, hiding his identity, showed up in the Star Wars costume to claim his $95 million prize. The lottery company tweeted: May the millions be with you.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's not uncommon for lottery winners to want to avoid the spotlight, right? But showing up dressed as Darth Vader to collect your check is a new one. It happened in a galaxy not so far away, in May Pen, Jamaica, when a man claimed his $95 million prize in a dark lord of the Sith costume. He told The Jamaican Gleaner newspaper that he grew up poor and plans to help his family with his newfound winnings. The lottery company tweeted, may the millions be with you.

