Soldier Reported Missing In Korean War Is Buried In Wisconsin Decades Later The remains of Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon have been laid to rest. He was declared unaccounted for in the Korean War. His sister Marian Klein recounts her brother's long journey home.

