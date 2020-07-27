Volunteers Rescue St. Bernard From England's Highest Peak

Daisy, who weighs 121 pounds, was unable to walk. Volunteers adapted a human stretcher and spent five hours carrying her to safety — feeding her treats along the way.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a role reversal. St. Bernards are known for two things - drooling and the ability to rescue distressed travelers on mountaintops. But what if the rescuer needs rescuing? A St. Bernard named Daisy got stuck on England's highest peak. She just couldn't walk. The dog weighs 121 pounds. Volunteers adapted a human stretcher and spent five hours carrying her down, feeding her treats along the way.

