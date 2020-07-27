Accessibility links
What Is Fascism? : 1A "It's an upheaval of society through violence to turn the clock back," says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat. "When there are periods of great progress, charismatic men organize movements around themselves as a red flag against progress."

We talked about the definition of fascism and whether President Trump is a fascist.

What Is Fascism?

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on "Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities" in the East Room of the White House. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on "Operation Legend: Combating Violent Crime in American Cities" in the East Room of the White House.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Is President Donald Trump a fascist?

Over the past few months, the administration's activity has added fuel to that debate.

On June 1, the president told governors they needed to clamp down on protestors and throw them in jail. On the same day, authorities forcibly cleared protests in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square to make a path for a photo opportunity for the president.

The next day, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted:

What is fascism? Is President Trump a fascist? What does calling him that mean for the country?

We spoke with Samuel Moyn, professor at Yale University's history department and law school, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, Masha Gessen, staff writer at The New Yorker and Roya Hakakian, author of "Journey from the Land of No: A Girlhood Caught in Revolutionary Iran," about this debate.

