What Is Fascism?

Is President Donald Trump a fascist?

Over the past few months, the administration's activity has added fuel to that debate.



On June 1, the president told governors they needed to clamp down on protestors and throw them in jail. On the same day, authorities forcibly cleared protests in Washington, D.C.'s Lafayette Square to make a path for a photo opportunity for the president.

The next day, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted:

I have held off using the f word for three and a half years, but there is no longer any honest alternative. Trump is a fascist, and he is promoting fascism in America. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 3, 2020

We spoke with Samuel Moyn, professor at Yale University's history department and law school, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, Masha Gessen, staff writer at The New Yorker and Roya Hakakian, author of "Journey from the Land of No: A Girlhood Caught in Revolutionary Iran," about this debate.

