Pandemic Puts An End To The 'Lipstick Index' The "lipstick index" was a way for experts to measure how women spent money during hard times. But lipstick use has gone down as the pandemic has made women stay home more and wear masks in public.

Pandemic Puts An End To The 'Lipstick Index' Economy Pandemic Puts An End To The 'Lipstick Index' Pandemic Puts An End To The 'Lipstick Index' Audio will be available later today. The "lipstick index" was a way for experts to measure how women spent money during hard times. But lipstick use has gone down as the pandemic has made women stay home more and wear masks in public. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor