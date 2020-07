Aging Dams Across The U.S. Pose Catastrophic Risks A dam that failed in Michigan in May isn't the only one at risk — thousands of aging dams nationwide are not just in poor shape but weren't built for today's heavier rains caused by climate change.

Aging Dams Across The U.S. Pose Catastrophic Risks National Aging Dams Across The U.S. Pose Catastrophic Risks Aging Dams Across The U.S. Pose Catastrophic Risks Audio will be available later today. A dam that failed in Michigan in May isn't the only one at risk — thousands of aging dams nationwide are not just in poor shape but weren't built for today's heavier rains caused by climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor