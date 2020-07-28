Missing Sports During The Pandemic, Fans Try To Spy On The Action

Fans of auto racing in Poland rented 21 cranes and parked them outside the speedway in Lublin to get a view of the race. They had the view from the cheap seats — at the price of the best ones.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Now that pro baseball teams are playing but without crowds, fans want a glimpse. Some have tried to spy on the games from outside. Fans of auto racing in Poland took this to the next level. They rented 21 cranes and parked them outside the speedway in Lublin to get a view. They even lit flares as a way of showing support. They had the view from the cheap seats at the price of the seats in the front row.

