Rare Blue Lobster Discovered At An Ohio Red Lobster The Akron Zoo quickly sprang into action and rescued the Blue crustacean from the Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls. The lobster has been given the name Clawde.

The Akron Zoo quickly sprang into action and rescued the Blue crustacean from the Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls. The lobster has been given the name Clawde.