Rare Blue Lobster Discovered At An Ohio Red Lobster

The Akron Zoo quickly sprang into action and rescued the Blue crustacean from the Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls. The lobster has been given the name Clawde.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There are some pretty rare things with the word blue in their name, right? A blue diamond or once in a blue moon, but what about a blue lobster? Well, an Ohio zoo manager tells NPR there might only be a 1 in 200 million chance of capturing a blue American lobster in the wild, and one of them has turned up at a Red Lobster, of all places. The Akron Zoo quickly sprang into action and rescued the blue crustacean. He has since been given the name Clawde.

