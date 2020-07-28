Accessibility links
The Debate Over Federal COVID-19 Funding And Private Schools : 1A "We have many families in Arizona that don't even have access to electricity and it's our duty to provide access," says Beth Lewis of Save Our Schools. "But it's harder when we're being asked to spread that money to kids in private schools who come from affluent backgrounds"

The Debate Over Federal COVID-19 Funding And Private Schools

Listen · 23:38
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is overseeing the distribution of nearly $13 billion dollars in COVID-19 aid to schools across the country.

But a new rule would make public schools give at least some of that money to their private counterparts.

The decision has prompted multiple lawsuits — from school districts, parents and the NAACP.

Beth Lewis, a Title I school parent and teacher in the Tempe Elementary School District and cofounder of grassroots advocacy group Save Our Schools Arizona and Andrew Ujifusa, assistant editor at Education Week, talked to us about it.

