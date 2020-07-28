The Debate Over Federal COVID-19 Funding And Private Schools

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is overseeing the distribution of nearly $13 billion dollars in COVID-19 aid to schools across the country.

But a new rule would make public schools give at least some of that money to their private counterparts.

The decision has prompted multiple lawsuits — from school districts, parents and the NAACP.

Beth Lewis, a Title I school parent and teacher in the Tempe Elementary School District and cofounder of grassroots advocacy group Save Our Schools Arizona and Andrew Ujifusa, assistant editor at Education Week, talked to us about it.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.