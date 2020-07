What The Hajj Is Like During The Pandemic NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Vivian Nereim, a Bloomberg News reporter in Saudi Arabia, about how the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca will be different this year because of the pandemic.

What The Hajj Is Like During The Pandemic Religion What The Hajj Is Like During The Pandemic What The Hajj Is Like During The Pandemic Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Vivian Nereim, a Bloomberg News reporter in Saudi Arabia, about how the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca will be different this year because of the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor