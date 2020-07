'Pandemic Pods' Raise Concerns About Equity As many schools opt for a hybrid or online-only fall semester, some parents are teaming up and hiring teachers to educate their children in small groups — so-called pandemic pods.

'Pandemic Pods' Raise Concerns About Equity Education 'Pandemic Pods' Raise Concerns About Equity 'Pandemic Pods' Raise Concerns About Equity Audio will be available later today. As many schools opt for a hybrid or online-only fall semester, some parents are teaming up and hiring teachers to educate their children in small groups — so-called pandemic pods. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor